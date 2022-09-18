HashBX Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $112.00 (HBX)

HashBX (HBX) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. One HashBX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HashBX has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. HashBX has a market capitalization of $367,636.17 and $112.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,013.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004892 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00058298 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010173 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005545 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00065543 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005003 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00077698 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.
HashBX Coin Profile
HBX is a coin. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. HashBX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. The official website for HashBX is hashbx.io. The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HashBX’s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge and its Facebook page is accessible here.
HashBX Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashBX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HashBX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for HashBX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashBX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.