Haven Protocol Price Down 9.2% This Week (XHV)

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $13.98 million and $62,481.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.49 or 0.00002466 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,852.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00023967 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00165249 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.59 or 0.00285053 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.91 or 0.00740025 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.73 or 0.00598048 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000970 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.37 or 0.00258741 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 28,562,992 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD.Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

