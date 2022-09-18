Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Receives $17.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HAYW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hayward from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Hayward from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Get Hayward alerts:

Hayward Price Performance

Shares of HAYW stock opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. Hayward has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $399.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.21 million. Hayward had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 16.81%. Hayward’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hayward will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hayward by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,573,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,874,000 after buying an additional 267,833 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hayward by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,257,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,612,000 after buying an additional 30,762 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Hayward by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,464,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,031,000 after buying an additional 219,086 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hayward during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,613,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hayward by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,625,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,339,000 after buying an additional 312,669 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hayward

(Get Rating)

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hayward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hayward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.