HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Raised to $250.00 at Raymond James

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 19.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HCA. Loop Capital assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $273.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.14.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE HCA opened at $209.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.72. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $279.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 833.68% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 17.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth about $81,546,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $385,000. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

