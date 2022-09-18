HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) CFO Buys $38,700.00 in Stock

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) CFO Rebecca Byam bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $38,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 327,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,116.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, September 12th, Rebecca Byam acquired 15,000 shares of HCW Biologics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $39,750.00.

On Monday, August 29th, Rebecca Byam bought 10,000 shares of HCW Biologics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,700.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Rebecca Byam bought 10,000 shares of HCW Biologics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $25,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Rebecca Byam bought 50,000 shares of HCW Biologics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00.

Shares of HCWB opened at $2.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.34. HCW Biologics Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $7.05.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HCW Biologics stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HCW Biologics Inc. ( NASDAQ:HCWB Get Rating ) by 136.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,869 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of HCW Biologics worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

HCW Biologics Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is an injectable immunotherapeutic for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as pulmonary fibrosis; and HCW9302 for auto-immune diseases, such as alopecia areata and metabolic diseases.

