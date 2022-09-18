HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) CFO Buys $38,700.00 in Stock

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) CFO Rebecca Byam bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.58 per share, with a total value of $38,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 327,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $846,116.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Rebecca Byam also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 12th, Rebecca Byam acquired 15,000 shares of HCW Biologics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.65 per share, with a total value of $39,750.00.
- On Monday, August 29th, Rebecca Byam bought 10,000 shares of HCW Biologics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.57 per share, for a total transaction of $25,700.00.
- On Friday, August 26th, Rebecca Byam bought 10,000 shares of HCW Biologics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.54 per share, for a total transaction of $25,400.00.
- On Wednesday, August 24th, Rebecca Byam bought 50,000 shares of HCW Biologics stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00.
HCW Biologics Stock Performance
Shares of HCWB opened at $2.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.34. HCW Biologics Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $7.05.
Institutional Trading of HCW Biologics
HCW Biologics Company Profile
HCW Biologics Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is an injectable immunotherapeutic for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as pulmonary fibrosis; and HCW9302 for auto-immune diseases, such as alopecia areata and metabolic diseases.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HCW Biologics (HCWB)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
Receive News & Ratings for HCW Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCW Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.