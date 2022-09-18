Head-To-Head Review: CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBCP) and Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA)

CareCloud (NASDAQ:MTBCP – Get Rating) and Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CareCloud and Zeta Global, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareCloud 0 0 0 0 N/A Zeta Global 0 2 3 0 2.60

Zeta Global has a consensus target price of $11.70, indicating a potential upside of 73.85%. Given Zeta Global’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zeta Global is more favorable than CareCloud.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

29.0% of Zeta Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 46.6% of Zeta Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CareCloud and Zeta Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareCloud N/A N/A N/A Zeta Global -56.14% -319.87% -71.31%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CareCloud and Zeta Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareCloud N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Zeta Global $458.34 million 2.98 -$249.56 million ($2.05) -3.28

CareCloud has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zeta Global.

Summary

Zeta Global beats CareCloud on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CareCloud

(Get Rating)

CareCloud, Inc. brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Services and solutions include revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health record (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management (PXM). CareCloud is headquartered in Somerset, NJ.

About Zeta Global

(Get Rating)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent. It also offers various types of product suites, such as opportunity explorer, and CDP+, which helps in consolidating multiple databases and internal and external data feeds and organize data based on needs and performance metrics. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

