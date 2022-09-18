Head to Head Review: Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH) and Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX)

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Rating) and Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fanhua and Tian Ruixiang’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fanhua $513.31 million 0.58 $39.39 million $0.11 50.18 Tian Ruixiang $2.79 million 3.27 -$1.95 million N/A N/A

Fanhua has higher revenue and earnings than Tian Ruixiang.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fanhua 0 0 0 0 N/A Tian Ruixiang 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Fanhua and Tian Ruixiang, as provided by MarketBeat.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

19.8% of Fanhua shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Tian Ruixiang shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.6% of Fanhua shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Fanhua has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tian Ruixiang has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its stock price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fanhua and Tian Ruixiang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fanhua 1.32% 7.90% 4.81% Tian Ruixiang N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Fanhua beats Tian Ruixiang on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fanhua

Fanhua Inc., together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products. The Claims Adjusting segment offers pre-underwriting survey, claims adjusting, residual value disposal, loading and unloading supervision, and consulting services. The company also operates baoxian.com, an online insurance platform, which allows customers to search for, and purchase a range of insurance products; Lan Zhanggui, an all-in-one insurance sales and service platform; ehuzhu.com, an online mutual aid platform; and Chetong.net, an online claims services resource aggregating platform, as well as Fanhua RONS DOP, a digital marketing platform; Fanhua RONS Guanjia, a customer service platform; and Fanhua WeCom that enables agents to directly interact with existing and potential customers. It serves customers through insurance sales and service group, and insurance agencies, as well as sales and service branches and outlets, registered independent sales agents, and in-house claims adjustors. The company was formerly known as CNinsure Inc. and changed its name to Fanhua Inc. in December 2016. Fanhua Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

About Tian Ruixiang

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. The company distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances. It serves individual or institutional customers. Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

