Head to Head Survey: Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) and AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT)

AvePoint and Roblox are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for AvePoint and Roblox, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AvePoint 0 1 1 0 2.50 Roblox 3 8 7 0 2.22

AvePoint currently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 92.31%. Roblox has a consensus price target of $43.78, indicating a potential upside of 10.83%. Given AvePoint’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe AvePoint is more favorable than Roblox.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation & Earnings

AvePoint has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Roblox has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares AvePoint and Roblox’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AvePoint $191.91 million 4.21 -$33.24 million ($0.20) -22.10 Roblox $1.92 billion 11.23 -$491.65 million ($0.95) -41.58

AvePoint has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Roblox. Roblox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AvePoint, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares AvePoint and Roblox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AvePoint -18.63% -21.98% -13.92% Roblox -25.11% -95.60% -12.69%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.0% of AvePoint shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.4% of Roblox shares are held by institutional investors. 24.7% of AvePoint shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.2% of Roblox shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About AvePoint

(Get Rating)

AvePoint, Inc. provides Microsoft 365 data management solutions worldwide. It offers SaaS platform cloud-hosted collaboration systems by providing suite of software products. The company focuses on data protection, governance, compliance management extensions for Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace. In addition, the company offers software solutions for Microsoft 365, including microsoft teams, sharepoint online, exchange online, onedrive, project online, planner, yammer and other public folders. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

About Roblox

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform. It serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

