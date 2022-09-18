Health Assurance Acquisition (NASDAQ:HAAC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HAAC – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 4,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 15,355 shares.The stock last traded at $9.96 and had previously closed at $9.96.

Health Assurance Acquisition Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Health Assurance Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 33,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 13,634 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition by 96.5% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 276,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 135,804 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in shares of Health Assurance Acquisition by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 302,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 86,426 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Health Assurance Acquisition by 674.5% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 172,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 150,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in Health Assurance Acquisition by 202.7% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 298,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Health Assurance Acquisition

Health Assurance Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Healthcare Assurance Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Health Assurance Acquisition Corp.

