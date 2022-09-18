Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on HCAT. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Health Catalyst from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Health Catalyst from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Health Catalyst from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.92.

Health Catalyst Stock Performance

Shares of Health Catalyst stock opened at $10.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $564.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.05. Health Catalyst has a fifty-two week low of $10.21 and a fifty-two week high of $57.19.

Insider Activity at Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 54.64% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. The company had revenue of $70.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.78 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Health Catalyst news, Director Duncan Gallagher purchased 8,400 shares of Health Catalyst stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.69 per share, with a total value of $98,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,730.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Health Catalyst during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,287,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 279,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,069,000 after buying an additional 79,300 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 128.9% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 117,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 66,141 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 20.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 13,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 385,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,256,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its offerings include data and analytics platform, a commercial-grade data and analytics platform for the healthcare sector; AI and data science, providing integration of AI into existing business intelligence tools, increasing analytics accuracy; population health management identifies improvement across the care continuum as well as actionable guidance for success and automated workflows; financial transformation providing costing and labor productivity insights and revenue capture; quality and safety improvement using clinical quality and patient safety data, analytics, and expert services; and national data ecosystem for thought leadership and mutual knowledge exchange to transform care delivery through next-gen insights.

