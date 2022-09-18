Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Trading 4.2% Higher

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.03 and last traded at $4.00. 212,813 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,587,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Hecla Mining from $5.25 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Hecla Mining from $5.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Hecla Mining Stock Up 4.4 %

The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.05 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.02.

Hecla Mining Increases Dividend

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.0063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -15.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hecla Mining

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 3.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,376,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $205,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,958 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,369,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $337,497,000 after purchasing an additional 601,946 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 23.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,925,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033,244 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,195,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $191,817,000 after purchasing an additional 441,742 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Hecla Mining by 5.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 10,221,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $67,155,000 after purchasing an additional 497,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

About Hecla Mining

(Get Rating)

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

Featured Stories

