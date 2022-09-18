HEdpAY (HDP.Ñ„) Hits One Day Volume of $11,192.00

HEdpAY (HDP.Ñ„) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. In the last seven days, HEdpAY has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. HEdpAY has a total market capitalization of $14.02 million and approximately $11,192.00 worth of HEdpAY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEdpAY coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000960 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.17 or 0.00112330 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00838026 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About HEdpAY

HEdpAY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,500,000 coins. The Reddit community for HEdpAY is https://reddit.com/r/HEdpAY. HEdpAY’s official Twitter account is @MyHEdpAY and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HEdpAY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEdpAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEdpAY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HEdpAY using one of the exchanges listed above.

