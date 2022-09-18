Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Short Interest Down 31.0% in August

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,200 shares, a decline of 31.0% from the August 15th total of 53,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Heritage Global by 87.5% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 89,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 41,713 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Heritage Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,233,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in Heritage Global by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 146,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Heritage Global by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 52,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Heritage Global by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 12,019 shares during the last quarter. 24.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HGBL stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.73. Heritage Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.42. The company has a market cap of $57.82 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.31.

Heritage Global ( NASDAQ:HGBL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.07 million for the quarter. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 13.72%.

Heritage Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

