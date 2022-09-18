Hermez Network (HEZ) Tops One Day Volume of $482,916.00

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 18th. Hermez Network has a market cap of $16.87 million and approximately $482,916.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. One Hermez Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.59 or 0.00018190 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005071 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,737.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004946 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00057888 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 83% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002787 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010315 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005528 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005066 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00064646 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.19 or 0.00076937 BTC.
Hermez Network Coin Profile
Hermez Network is a coin. It was first traded on October 9th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.
Buying and Selling Hermez Network
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hermez Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hermez Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Hermez Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hermez Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.