Hibiki Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $11,301.00 (HIBIKI)

Hibiki Finance (HIBIKI) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. One Hibiki Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0556 or 0.00000285 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hibiki Finance has traded 17.3% lower against the US dollar. Hibiki Finance has a total market cap of $515,154.99 and approximately $11,301.00 worth of Hibiki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00110401 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005137 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005136 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00849995 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hibiki Finance Coin Profile

Hibiki Finance’s genesis date was August 20th, 2021. Hibiki Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,273,470 coins. Hibiki Finance’s official website is hibiki.finance. Hibiki Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hibiki Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hibiki Finance is a multichain ecosystem running on BSC, Cronos, and KCC; providing a variety of token tools to kickstart projects. Hibiki Finance also sports its own NFT collection and game where you can earn daily by playing, CryptoShoujo.Hibiki has a total supply of 10,000,000 tokens on BSC and Cronos. Every buy and sale are taxed 5% for staking and game rewards. Trades between wallets are not taxed. The taxes can be updated, but token smart contract is coded to have a hard limit on 20% taxes. A burn tax and an automatic liquidity tax can be added should they be necessary.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hibiki Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hibiki Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hibiki Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

