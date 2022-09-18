Hiblocks (HIBS) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.63 Million

Hiblocks (HIBS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One Hiblocks coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Hiblocks has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. Hiblocks has a market capitalization of $8.63 million and $161,869.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hiblocks Coin Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. Hiblocks’ official website is www.hiblocks.io. Hiblocks’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hiblocks

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiblocks should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hiblocks using one of the exchanges listed above.

