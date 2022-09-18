HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $175.00

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 175 ($2.11) and traded as low as GBX 175 ($2.11). HICL Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 176.20 ($2.13), with a volume of 7,933,548 shares changing hands.

HICL Infrastructure Stock Down 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 174 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 175. The stock has a market cap of £3.58 billion and a PE ratio of 927.37.

HICL Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a GBX 2.06 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 1.18%. HICL Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 43.42%.

HICL Infrastructure Company Profile

HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

