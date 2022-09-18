Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Thursday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest now forecasts that the company will earn $1.78 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.84. The consensus estimate for Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $1.78 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

HKMPF has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays lowered Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of HKMPF opened at $13.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.96 and a fifty-two week high of $32.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.43.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

