HNC COIN (HNC) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $824,863.03

HNC COIN (HNC) traded up 40.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. In the last seven days, HNC COIN has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. HNC COIN has a market capitalization of $824,863.03 and approximately $14,227.00 worth of HNC COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HNC COIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005052 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001529 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008728 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000999 BTC.

About HNC COIN

HNC COIN (HNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. HNC COIN’s total supply is 83,579,284 coins. HNC COIN’s official Twitter account is @CoinHnc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HNC COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HNC COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HNC COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HNC COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

