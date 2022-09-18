HNI (NYSE:HNI) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HNI. TheStreet upgraded HNI from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Sidoti cut HNI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 1st.

HNI Stock Performance

NYSE HNI opened at $30.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.81. HNI has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $44.50.

HNI Dividend Announcement

HNI ( NYSE:HNI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $621.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.65 million. HNI had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 3.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $52,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,449.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HNI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in HNI by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 82,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 17,803 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of HNI by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 15,614 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of HNI by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HNI by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 508,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,629,000 after acquiring an additional 52,975 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of HNI by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the period. 77.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HNI

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, Maxon, HBF, OFM, Respawn, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

