Hoge Finance (HOGE) Reaches Market Cap of $14.50 Million

Hoge Finance (HOGE) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 18th. Hoge Finance has a market capitalization of $14.50 million and $34,424.00 worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hoge Finance has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Hoge Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00111256 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005138 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005138 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002310 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.11 or 0.00848314 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Hoge Finance

Hoge Finance launched on February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 398,806,755,522 coins and its circulating supply is 402,276,464,812 coins. Hoge Finance’s official website is hoge.finance. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hoge Finance is https://reddit.com/r/hoge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hoge Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well.”

