Holdings A/S Novo Acquires 484,496 Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo purchased 484,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $4,999,998.72. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,071,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,659,974.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edgewise Therapeutics Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock opened at $9.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $477.08 million, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of -0.28. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $22.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.37 and a 200 day moving average of $9.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

Institutional Trading of Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

