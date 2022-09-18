Homeros (HMR) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $13.41 Million

Homeros (HMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. In the last week, Homeros has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. Homeros has a market capitalization of $13.41 million and $75,438.00 worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Homeros coin can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Homeros

Homeros’ genesis date was February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,050,000,235 coins. The official website for Homeros is homerosnet.com. Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Homeros Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants.Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Homeros using one of the exchanges listed above.

