HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) Director Robert E. James Buys 2,500 Shares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) Director Robert E. James purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.81 per share, for a total transaction of $57,025.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,799 shares in the company, valued at $291,945.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

HomeTrust Bancshares Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of HTBI opened at $23.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.60. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.30 and a 1-year high of $32.60.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $38.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.56 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. On average, research analysts forecast that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HomeTrust Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.14%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTBI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 8,546 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after buying an additional 6,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 717,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,241,000 after buying an additional 40,300 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares to $27.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point lowered shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HomeTrust Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

