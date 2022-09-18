Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC lowered its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 141.6% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.7% during the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 9.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.6% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 16,992 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.5% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $177.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.48 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $189.22. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.35 and a 12 month high of $228.26.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.48%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on Honeywell International from $211.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 target price on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.08.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

