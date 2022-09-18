Hoo Token (HOO) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $7.00

Hoo Token (HOO) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. In the last seven days, Hoo Token has traded down 29.3% against the US dollar. Hoo Token has a market cap of $19.21 million and $7.00 worth of Hoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hoo Token coin can now be bought for about $0.23 or 0.00001169 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hoo Token alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.6% against the dollar and now trades at $475.36 or 0.02383385 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00108558 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005019 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.42 or 0.00829403 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hoo Token Profile

Hoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,430,424 coins. The official website for Hoo Token is hoo.com. Hoo Token’s official Twitter account is @Hoo_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hoo Token is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5191937.

Buying and Selling Hoo Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoo Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoo Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hoo Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hoo Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hoo Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.