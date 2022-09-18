Horizen (ZEN) Market Cap Tops $183.14 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $183.14 million and approximately $106.90 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Horizen has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $14.27 or 0.00072547 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00282606 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00113153 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000988 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003000 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000203 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 183.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000043 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins and its circulating supply is 12,835,844 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services. Zendoo – Horizen’s revolutionary sidechain and scaling solution.The Zendoo sidechain platform enables businesses and developers to affordably and quickly create real-world blockchain applications on Horizen’s fully distributed, secure, and privacy-preserving architecture.Zendoo extends the Horizen network from a cryptocurrency to a privacy-preserving platform that scales for commercial applications. Zendoo is designed to be completely decentralized without the need to rely on pre-defined trusted parties – it solves the biggest problems in applying blockchain solutions to real-world use cases: Scalability and Flexibility, Decentralization, Privacy and Auditability. ZenNodes – Horizen has the largest node networks in the industry with a multi-tiered node system. Horizen’s massive and geographically dispersed node network improves the scalability, reliability, security and speed of the network. Horizen’s node infrastructure supports the public main blockchain as well as a large number of sidechains. Each node is rewarded for supporting the network. All Horizen Node Operators receive 10% of the block reward. Mining ZEN – ZEN is a proof-of-work, equihash-based cryptocurrency and is available to mine. We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.com to present the updated values from the table above “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

