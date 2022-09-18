Horizen (ZEN) Market Cap Tops $183.14 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $183.14 million and approximately $106.90 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Horizen has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $14.27 or 0.00072547 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00282606 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00113153 BTC.
- Beam (BEAM) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000988 BTC.
- BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003000 BTC.
- TENT (TENT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000203 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 183.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000420 BTC.
- Hush (HUSH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000030 BTC.
- Zero (ZER) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000043 BTC.
About Horizen
Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins and its circulating supply is 12,835,844 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official website is horizen.global.
Horizen Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.
