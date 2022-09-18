Horizon Protocol (HZN) Hits Market Cap of $1.74 Million

Horizon Protocol (HZN) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 18th. In the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded up 63.3% against the U.S. dollar. Horizon Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and $63,979.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0335 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004838 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000387 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00031084 BTC.

ApeSwap Finance (BANANA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000992 BTC.

About Horizon Protocol

Horizon Protocol (HZN) is a coin. Its launch date was December 28th, 2020. Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 172,213,926 coins and its circulating supply is 51,778,706 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizon Protocol is a new DeFi platform that facilitates the onchain trading of synthetic assets that represent the real economy. Horizon Protocol seeks to provide exposure to real-world assets risk/return profiles via smart contracts on the blockchain. Forked from Synthetix, Horizon Protocol will leverage the time-tested derivative liquidity protocol and bring interoperability, scalability and a whole new array of tradable, real-world derivative products to the DeFi ecosystem.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizon Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizon Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

