Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens decreased their price target on Hormel Foods to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd.

Hormel Foods Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $45.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.40. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $40.48 and a 52 week high of $55.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.68 and its 200 day moving average is $49.44.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total transaction of $236,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,428.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $97,629.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,254 shares in the company, valued at $3,944,702.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hormel Foods

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.2% in the second quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.6% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.8% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 26,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.6% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 14.2% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. 39.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Further Reading

