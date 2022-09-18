Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $32.00-$33.50 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$3.00 billion.

Hovnanian Enterprises Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock opened at $41.79 on Friday. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 52-week low of $38.23 and a 52-week high of $133.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.62. The firm has a market cap of $263.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HOV. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 15.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 261,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,199,000 after buying an additional 34,810 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 17.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 0.6% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,255 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the period. 64.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hovnanian Enterprises Company Profile

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

