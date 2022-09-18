Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $12.54

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.54 and last traded at $12.68, with a volume of 28105 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.12.

Several analysts have weighed in on HPP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -68.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently -526.32%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,356 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,971,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,437,000 after acquiring an additional 721,964 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 426,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,536,000 after buying an additional 9,727 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 551,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,615,000 after buying an additional 201,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,854,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,823,000 after buying an additional 74,017 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

