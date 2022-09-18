Humana (NYSE:HUM) PT Raised to $550.00 at Oppenheimer

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $520.00 to $550.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.05% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Humana’s Q3 2022 earnings at $6.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $25.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $8.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $27.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $31.28 EPS.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HUM. Cowen raised their target price on Humana to $547.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Humana from $453.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.17.
Humana Trading Up 0.5 %
NYSE HUM opened at $499.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Humana has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $504.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $486.23 and a 200-day moving average of $459.25. The firm has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 46,704.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 11,676 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.
About Humana
Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.
