Humana (NYSE:HUM) PT Raised to $550.00 at Oppenheimer

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $520.00 to $550.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.05% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Humana’s Q3 2022 earnings at $6.31 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $25.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $8.80 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $27.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $31.28 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HUM. Cowen raised their target price on Humana to $547.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Humana in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Humana from $453.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.17.

NYSE HUM opened at $499.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Humana has a 1-year low of $351.20 and a 1-year high of $504.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $486.23 and a 200-day moving average of $459.25. The firm has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana will post 25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Humana by 46,704.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 11,676 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

