Humaniq Price Tops $0.0038 on Exchanges (HMQ)

Humaniq (HMQ) traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 17th. In the last week, Humaniq has traded down 13.2% against the US dollar. One Humaniq coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Humaniq has a market capitalization of $703,713.00 and $22,254.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Humaniq alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.4% against the dollar and now trades at $406.82 or 0.02032757 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.54 or 0.00102635 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00827941 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Humaniq

Humaniq launched on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Humaniq

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Humaniq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humaniq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.