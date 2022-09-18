Humanscape Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (HUM)

Humanscape (HUM) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 18th. During the last seven days, Humanscape has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. One Humanscape coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000733 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $122.00 million and $2.10 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Humanscape

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 871,409,623 coins. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Humanscape is www.humanscape.io/en/index.html. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico.

Humanscape Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

