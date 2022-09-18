Hungarian Vizsla Inu (HVI) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Hungarian Vizsla Inu (HVI) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 18th. During the last week, Hungarian Vizsla Inu has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Hungarian Vizsla Inu has a market capitalization of $806,892.93 and $61,432.00 worth of Hungarian Vizsla Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hungarian Vizsla Inu coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00110401 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005137 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005136 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002342 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00849995 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Hungarian Vizsla Inu
Hungarian Vizsla Inu’s official Twitter account is @hunvizslainu and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hungarian Vizsla Inu is https://reddit.com/r/Hungarianvizslainu.
Buying and Selling Hungarian Vizsla Inu
