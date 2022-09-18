Hungarian Vizsla Inu (HVI) Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Hungarian Vizsla Inu (HVI) traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 18th. During the last week, Hungarian Vizsla Inu has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Hungarian Vizsla Inu has a market capitalization of $806,892.93 and $61,432.00 worth of Hungarian Vizsla Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hungarian Vizsla Inu coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hungarian Vizsla Inu alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.49 or 0.00110401 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005137 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005136 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.47 or 0.00849995 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About Hungarian Vizsla Inu

Hungarian Vizsla Inu’s official Twitter account is @hunvizslainu and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hungarian Vizsla Inu is https://reddit.com/r/Hungarianvizslainu.

Buying and Selling Hungarian Vizsla Inu

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hungarian Vizsla Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hungarian Vizsla Inu should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hungarian Vizsla Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hungarian Vizsla Inu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hungarian Vizsla Inu and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.