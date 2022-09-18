Hush (HUSH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $322.00

Hush (HUSH) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Hush has a total market capitalization of $668,226.83 and approximately $322.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Hush has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar. One Hush coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0557 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.84 or 0.00272083 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00110300 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.41 or 0.00069043 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003000 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Hush Profile

HUSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,991,948 coins. Hush’s official website is myhush.org. The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hush Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the exchanges listed above.

