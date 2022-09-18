HYCON Hits One Day Trading Volume of $13,790.00 (HYC)

HYCON (HYC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. HYCON has a market cap of $286,671.44 and $13,790.00 worth of HYCON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HYCON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HYCON has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HYCON alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $508.81 or 0.02547826 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.68 or 0.00113575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005007 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002383 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.41 or 0.00828266 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

HYCON Coin Profile

HYCON launched on March 1st, 2018. HYCON’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,676,582,136 coins. The Reddit community for HYCON is /r/HYCON and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HYCON’s official website is hycon.io. HYCON’s official Twitter account is @teamhycon and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HYCON

According to CryptoCompare, “Hycon is a blockchain-based payment platform. It enables the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them through a blockchain technology based on DAG (Direct Acyclic Graph), which has the ability to publish several blocks simultaneously. In addition, Hycon provides its users with a crypto wallet supported by Windows, Mac, Linux, and mobile devices, as well as a hardware wallet option.The Hyperconnected Coin (HYC) token is a cryptocurrency based on the DAG technology. It is the platform native token and it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them or access supported goods and services.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HYCON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HYCON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HYCON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HYCON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HYCON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.