Hydro Protocol (HOT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $66,973.00

Hydro Protocol (HOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 18th. Hydro Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $66,973.00 worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydro Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005076 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,700.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004955 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00057921 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 83% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010334 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005534 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005074 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00064529 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00076912 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Profile

Hydro Protocol (CRYPTO:HOT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 coins. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol. Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com.

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. Telegram | Reddit | BitcoinTalk | Github| YouTube Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydro Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

