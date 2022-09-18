HyperDAO Market Capitalization Achieves $14.22 Million (HDAO)

HyperDAO (HDAO) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. HyperDAO has a total market capitalization of $14.22 million and $34,754.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HyperDAO has traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HyperDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005144 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,427.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005016 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00058405 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010480 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005145 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00061976 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001999 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00077673 BTC.

About HyperDAO

HyperDAO (HDAO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,400,000,000 coins. The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com. HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HyperDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “HDAO (HKD.com DAO) is a decentralised blockchain digital asset developed based on Ethereum, Tron and Matic Network, with a total of 10 billion supply. HDAO is the only token utilised in the entire HKD.com ecosystem. HKD.com is also dedicated to empowering HDAO as its platform token with various use cases implemented in the HKD.com exchange platform. HKD.com DAO is made up of a community of HDAO holders, the Vision of HKD.com DAO is to foster a fair and open financial infrastructure via the token economy. the HDAO reward system encourages more users to join the community, HKD.com DAO aims to incubate more quality projects with intentions to propel the growth of Hong Kong digital asset space. Telegram | Youtube | Instagram | Facebook “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

