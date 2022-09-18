HyperDAO Market Capitalization Achieves $14.22 Million (HDAO)

HyperDAO (HDAO) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. HyperDAO has a total market capitalization of $14.22 million and $34,754.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HyperDAO has traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HyperDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005144 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,427.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005016 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00058405 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010480 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005145 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005344 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00061976 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001999 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00077673 BTC.
About HyperDAO
HyperDAO (HDAO) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,400,000,000 coins. The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com. HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling HyperDAO
