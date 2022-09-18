Hypersign identity Trading 6.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days (HID)

Hypersign identity (HID) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 18th. One Hypersign identity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0235 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Hypersign identity has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. Hypersign identity has a market capitalization of $42,216.82 and approximately $44,767.00 worth of Hypersign identity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Hypersign identity Coin Profile

Hypersign identity launched on June 3rd, 2021. Hypersign identity’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,800,000 coins. Hypersign identity’s official Twitter account is @hypersignchain. Hypersign identity’s official website is hypersign.id.

Hypersign identity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hypersign is a decentralised identity and access management infrastructure for the enterprise. It leverages technologies such as public key infrastructure (PKI) and blockchain to provide passwordless authentication as well as authorization and verification services which integrate within minutes and is compatible with legacy IAM systems at an affordable price-point. Hypersign offers four main tools for any enterprise to rapidly deploy decentralized passwordless authentication solution with a low TCO [Total Cost of Ownership]: Hypersign Identity Wallet, Hypersign Studio, Hypersign SDK, Hypersign Adapters Telegram | Medium | Github Docs Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hypersign identity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hypersign identity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hypersign identity using one of the exchanges listed above.

