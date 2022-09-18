IAGON 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $88,281.00 (IAG)

IAGON (IAG) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last week, IAGON has traded 30.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. IAGON has a total market capitalization of $550,189.13 and $88,281.00 worth of IAGON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IAGON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IAGON Coin Profile

IAGON (IAG) is a coin. IAGON’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,580,000 coins. IAGON’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IAGON is https://reddit.com/r/iagon.

IAGON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IAGON is an open source platform that uses cloud computing and storage services through blockchain technology. The IAGON platform uses the Alexandria Protocol (Artifical Intelligence smart computing protocol for optimization and management) to coordinate the computing resources between miners and customers designing a dynamic ecosystem. Also in the IAGON ecosystem, miners are rewarded by performing computing tasks and storing user’s files. The IAG token is an Ethereum-based utility token used to purchase cloud & processing services and also to reward the participants for allocating computing resources. Telegram | Facebook | LinkedIn “

