IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 159,099 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,806,088 shares.The stock last traded at $1.17 and had previously closed at $1.20.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IAG. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$2.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on IAMGOLD from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IAMGOLD presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $2.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.21. The stock has a market cap of $570.01 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20, a PEG ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAG. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 3.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 309,954 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 11,012 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 193.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,570,909 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 1,036,245 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 0.3% during the second quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 40,099,242 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,560,000 after buying an additional 138,370 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 7.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,687,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,087,000 after buying an additional 1,268,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAMGOLD during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 50.93% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

