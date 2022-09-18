ICHI Price Reaches $5.43 (ICHI)

ICHI (ICHI) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. ICHI has a market cap of $27.09 million and $546,144.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ICHI has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ICHI coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.43 or 0.00027272 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,924.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004900 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00056869 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010218 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005556 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00065260 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005020 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00077053 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

About ICHI

ICHI (CRYPTO:ICHI) is a coin. It launched on November 13th, 2020. ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,985,926 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ICHI

According to CryptoCompare, “ICHI is the governance token of the ichi.org community and platform. The ICHI community has enabled many communities to govern their own in-house oneToken (ICHI stablecoin). ICHI decides the allowed oracles, collateral, investment strategies, etc in exchange for protocol governance rewards. Telegram | Medium “

