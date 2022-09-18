Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ICHR. B. Riley cut shares of Ichor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ichor to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Get Ichor alerts:

Ichor Trading Up 0.8 %

ICHR stock opened at $27.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.34. Ichor has a 52 week low of $21.08 and a 52 week high of $51.98. The company has a market capitalization of $800.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 2.04.

Institutional Trading of Ichor

Ichor ( NASDAQ:ICHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. Ichor had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $329.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Ichor’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ichor will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the first quarter worth $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the second quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 232.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 29.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Ichor during the second quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.