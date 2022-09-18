Idea Chain Coin Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $1.01 Million (ICH)

Idea Chain Coin (ICH) traded 468.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 18th. Idea Chain Coin has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $13,895.00 worth of Idea Chain Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idea Chain Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0296 or 0.00000148 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Idea Chain Coin has traded up 449.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005153 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,422.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00058505 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010482 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005148 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005353 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00062165 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001999 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.03 or 0.00077407 BTC.

Idea Chain Coin Profile

ICH is a coin. It launched on January 19th, 2020. Idea Chain Coin’s total supply is 53,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,295,931 coins. The official website for Idea Chain Coin is ideachaincoin.com. Idea Chain Coin’s official Twitter account is @ideachaincoin1.

Buying and Selling Idea Chain Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched on 20/01/2020 by a team based in Turkey, ICH It is a digital currency to support inventors and preserve their rights with smart and innovative solutions. “

