Ideaology (IDEA) Price Tops $0.0187

Ideaology (IDEA) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One Ideaology coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0187 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges. Ideaology has a total market cap of $304,326.71 and $166,361.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ideaology has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ideaology Coin Profile

Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,286,241 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ideaology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition.IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ideaology should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ideaology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

