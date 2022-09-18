Idena Market Capitalization Reaches $1.75 Million (IDNA)

Idena (IDNA) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. One Idena coin can now be bought for $0.0293 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Idena has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. Idena has a market capitalization of $1.75 million and $83,447.00 worth of Idena was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Idena (IDNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2019. Idena’s total supply is 89,655,249 coins and its circulating supply is 59,712,534 coins. Idena’s official website is idena.io. Idena’s official Twitter account is @IdenaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Idena is https://reddit.com/r/Idena and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Idena’s official message board is medium.com/@idena.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Idena is a novel way to formalize people on the blockchain. It does not collect or store personally identifiable information. Idena proves the humanness and uniqueness of its participants by running an AI-hard Turing test at the same time for everyone around the globe. The Idena blockchain is driven by proof-of-person consensus: Every node is linked to a cryptoidentity, one single person with equal voting power. The official Idena ticker is “DNA” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “IDNA” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

