Idle (IDLE) Trading 40.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Idle (IDLE) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 18th. Idle has a total market cap of $1.64 million and $321.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Idle has traded up 40.2% against the US dollar. One Idle coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Idle Coin Profile

Idle’s launch date was November 26th, 2020. Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,468,195 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Idle’s official website is idle.finance/#. Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Idle

According to CryptoCompare, “Idle is a decentralized protocol dedicated to bringing automatic asset allocation and aggregation to the interest-bearing tokens economy. This protocol bundles crypto-assets (ETH, WBTC, and stablecoins) into tokenized baskets that are programmed to automatically rebalance funds according to different management strategies.The Idle protocol is governed and upgraded by IDLE token-holders, using three distinct components: (1) the IDLE token, (2) the governance module (Governor Alpha), and (3) the Timelock.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

