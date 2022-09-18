IGas Energy (LON:IGAS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $43.48

Shares of IGas Energy plc (LON:IGAS – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 43.48 ($0.53) and traded as high as GBX 80.55 ($0.97). IGas Energy shares last traded at GBX 76 ($0.92), with a volume of 2,503,912 shares changing hands.
IGas Energy Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 64.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 43.65. The stock has a market cap of £95.67 million and a PE ratio of -15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.86.
About IGas Energy
IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas development, exploration, and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds interests in the 50 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.
