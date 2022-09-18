IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Receives $49.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IGIFF. Scotiabank dropped their price target on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

IGM Financial Stock Performance

OTCMKTS IGIFF opened at $27.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.35. IGM Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.66 and a fifty-two week high of $41.48.

IGM Financial Cuts Dividend

About IGM Financial

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.4368 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 6.35%.

(Get Rating)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.