IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Receives $49.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.00.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on IGIFF. Scotiabank dropped their price target on IGM Financial from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.
OTCMKTS IGIFF opened at $27.33 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.35. IGM Financial has a fifty-two week low of $25.66 and a fifty-two week high of $41.48.
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
